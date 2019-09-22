Emotional Pankaj Tripathi recalls when he took away Manoj Bajpayee's slippers. Watch video

Pankaj Tripathi and Manoj Bajpayee on The Kapil Sharma Show

Two of the most versatile actors of Indian cinema- Pankaj Tripathi and Manoj Bajpayee made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show and the episode was a complete delight to watch. The seasoned actors shared some fond memories and had a lot of fun on the show. Politician and poet Kumar Vishwas also appeared on the show along with the Gangs of Wasseypur actors.

For unversed Pankaj Tripathi considers Manoj Bajpayee as his idol and he got emotional while recalling an old episode. Host Kapil Sharma asked the actors about the incident when Sacred Games actor took away Manoj's slippers from a five-star hotel in Patna. Pankaj replied that he was working as a kitchen supervisor at Hotel Maurya several years back when Manoj had arrived for a stay. When Pankaj got to know that Manoj has left his slippers behind, the Luka Chuppi actor asked housekeeping supervisor to give it to him.

Manoj said that Pankaj told him about the incident when they were shooting for Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur.

Giving a clear vision of the incident, Pankaj said that he got a call that Manoj ji is here and hence, he used to do theatre, the kitchen staff were aware of his love for acting. ''I told them that whenever he orders anything, I’ll be the one to take it. So I went there, met bhaiyya, said ‘Pranaam, even I am into theatre’, touched his feet and left,'' said Pankaj. Next day when he got to know that Manoj has left his slippers behind, he asked housekeeping staff to give it to him rather than submitting it. This made audience break into laughter.

Soon the actor's voice broke and his eyes got welled up with tears when he said, “Kyun? Eklavya ki tarah agar main inke khadau mein apna paer daal lu..''

Pankaj Tripathi, who has garnered applause for his work in Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Newton, Gurgaon and Stree, will soon be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 and Gunjan Saxena's biopic The Kargil Girl starring Janhvi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee's debut web series The Family Man is out. The actor is getting good reviews for his performance. ''I was waiting for the right kind of script to start my journey in the digital space. The web series is a new format in the entertainment business, and I wanted to do something different and interesting here,” Manoj had told IANS.

