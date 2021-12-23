Swanky Mercedes-Maybach to Lamborghini, 2021 was the year of 'Big Buys' by Bollywood celebs

Follow us on Image Source : 2021 WAS THE YEAR OF 'BIG BUYS' BY BOLLY 2021 was the year of 'Big Buys' by Bollywood celebs

Highlights Kartik Aaryan had bought a swanky Lamborghini worth Rs 4.5 Crore from Italy in April

Arjun Kapoor bought new Mercedes-Maybach worth ₹2.43 crore

Kiara Advani recently gifted herself a black Audi A8 L luxury sedan worth Rs 1.58 Crore

When we talk about Bollywood, the first thing that comes to our mind is a 'luxurious life.' Apart from their Box Office successes, glamour and fanfare, actors are known for their expensive buys. While some love cars, bags, sunglasses and expensive dresses, others prefer lavish properties. They are very extravagant when it comes to investing in automobiles. Recently, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Arjun Kapoor among others bought swanky cars, on the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan bought a new house. The property is right next door to her old one but more royal and grand. Neetu Kapoor along with Alia Bhatt is frequently snapped supervising the construction work of Ranbir Kapoor's new home.

Kartik Aaryan (Lamborghini)

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan had bought a swanky Lamborghini worth Rs 4.5 Crore from Italy in April. It was said that his four-wheeled-monster had to be airlifted from Italy as Kartik just couldn't wait for the normal three months waiting period. Sources reveal that Kartik had to pay an extra half a crore to get the car as little early. Yes, he paid an extra Rs. 50 lakh to bring this beautiful car from Italy to Mumbai after waiting for three months long.

Arjun Kapoor (Mercedes-Maybach)

Arjun Kapoor had bought a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic SUV that is worth ₹2.43 crore in September. The actor's new car is also among the 'luxurious SUVs in the world'. Before this, Arjun Kapoor had also bought a Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule edition worth ₹3.43 crore.

Kiara Advani (Audi)

Actress Kiara Advani recently gifted herself a black Audi A8 L luxury sedan worth Rs 1.58 Crore. Reportedly, the actress already owns a luxury car collection that includes the likes of Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW X5, and BMW 530d. The German automaker Audi introduced Audi A8L in the Indian market in 2020 at a starting price of ₹1.56 crore (ex-showroom).

Prabhas (Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster)

Prabhas has bought a Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster for himself worth Rs 6 crore. He bought the luxury car on the occasion of his father Surya Narayana Raju's birth anniversary. The Adipurush actor has a keen interest in keeping luxury cars and is an owner of swanky vehicles like-- BMX X3, Jaguar XJR, and Rolls Royce.

Ranveer Singh (Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule and Mercedes Maybach GLS 600)

The Gully Boy actor bought two luxury cars within the span of just a few months! Ranveer Singh purchased the Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule in vibrant orange colour as well as the Mercedes Maybach GLS 600.

Vicky Kaushal (Range Rover)

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal also gifted himself a swanky car. He became a proud owner of Land Rover Range Rover car, worth over Rs 2 crore. Apart from his fresh new buy, Vicky also owned a Mercedes Benz GLC and a BMW X5.

Kriti Sanon (Mercedes Maybach GLS 600)

Kriti Sanon had bought herself a brand new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 car. The swanky machine, which was launched in India earlier this year in June, is one of the most luxurious SUVs in the world.

Anil Kapoor (Mercedes-Benz GLS)

Anil Kapoor had gifted his wife Sunita a swanky new car, a jet black Mercedes Benz GLS worth ₹1 crore on her birthday.

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Property)

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped into her new home right next door to her old one. The pictures showed one edge of her canopy bed, a glass door with grid panelling which opens to a big-balcony-terrace area. The balcony area has a chessboard motif. There are photo frames on the right-side of the wall, which has pictures of Kareena, husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur.

Ranbir Kapoor (House)

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor frequently visit Krishna Raj Bungalow's construction site for supervising the progress of the construction. Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor are personally overseeing the construction of their dream bungalow.