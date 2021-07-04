Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal buys swanky Range Rover, says 'welcome home buddy'

From film updates to posting interesting tibits, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is super active on social media and he keeps sharing updates with his fans on Instagram on a regular basis. In this latest entry to the photo-sharing platform, Vicky kaushal on Sunday introduced fans to his buddy. He just gifted himself a new 'Range rover'. Taking to his official handle, Vicky posted a picture, posing with his buddy and wrote, "Welcome Home buddy! Thank you Navnit Motors Jaguar Land Rover Mumbai, for an amazing experience. @landrover.navnit motors @landrover_in."

Vicky dropped a pictorial update as he posed beside his new car, smiling ear-to-ear. He was seen looking his casual best in a rust sweatshirt paired with jeans and sneakers.

The actor, who enjoys a massive fan following, recently set a new record for himself with deadlifts after a slow post-Covid recovery. Vicky posted a video on Instagram where he is seen lifting heavy weights by doing deadlifts. The actor and his trainer celebrated at the end of the video as Vicky manages to pick up the heavy weights.

"After a slow post-Covid recovery we finally managed to hit a new personal record with deadlifts. So ya, we were happy boys in the park this morning!" the actor captioned his video.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal has been in the spotlight for his dating rumours. While Vicky and Katrina Kaif never acknowledged their relationship in public, they were often seen outside each other's house. Their dating rumours starting doing rounds soon after their cute moment on Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan'. On the show, when Karan revealed that Katrina wants to work with Vicky and that they would look good together, the 'Uri' actor pretended to faint.

On the professional front, Vicky will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw titled "Sam Bahadur". He also has the biopic of Udham Singh, titled "Sardar Udham Singh" directed by Shoojit Sircar. The actor will also be seen in the comedy drama "Mr Lele".