Arjun Kapoor buys new Mercedes-Maybach worth ₹2.43 crore

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ARJUNKAPOOR_SOMALIA Arjun Kapoor with his new luxury car

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has bought another luxury vehicle. It's a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic SUV that is worth ₹2.43 crore. The actor's fan accounts shared pictures of him taking the car home. In the viral pictures, Arjun can be seen dressed casually as he takes over the key of his new car. The actor's new car is also among the ‘luxurious SUVs in the world'.

Just a few months ago in May, Arjun Kapoor had bought a Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule edition worth ₹3.43 crore (ex-showroom).

On a related note, Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bhoot Police. He had earlier shared his look as Chiraunji in the film. In the photo, the actor wore a dark outfit and held a burning torch. He wore a chain with pendant around his neck and rings on his fingers.

"Unravel the mysterious door of supernatural powers with laughter! Meet CHIRAUNJI in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip," he wrote as caption.

The Pavan Kirpalani directorial also features actors Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Saif Ali Khan in the lead.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani, "Bhoot Police" is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar.