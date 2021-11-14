Chinese van food on Lamborghini's bonnet? Kartik Aaryan's roadside foodscape on way back from Bigg Boss 15

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Kartik Aaryan's roadside foodscape on way back from Bigg Boss 15

After his appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss 15, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan stopped by a Chinese fast food van and gorged on some of the fare on offer on his Lamborghini's bonnet. Kartik visited the sets of Salman Khan's hosted show for the promotion of his upcoming film, Dhamaka. As he enjoyed the Chinese food, Kartik's luxury car is seen parked beside the food van. He keeps the ordered food on his car's bonnet as he eats along with a friend. For his casual outing, the actor opted for a denim look.

Hours before this, Kartik Aaryan had joined Salman on Bigg Boss 15's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Salman and Kartik had a fun time with each other while discussing the latter's role as a journalist in 'Dhamaka'. During a rapid-fire round on the show, Salman asked Kartik, "Agar mein actor nahi hota toh kya hota, koi option nahi." To this, Kartik humorously replied by saying, "Sir agar aap actor nahi hote, toh hum kya karte?"

Salman then revealed, "Toh phir aap Salman khan the director ke saath kaam karte aur Salman Khan aapka competition nahi hota". "Sir sign kar lijiye!" Kartik cheekily replied. Both Kartik and Salman enjoyed a good laugh on the subject afterwards.

Kartik will be seen playing a television journalist in 'Dhamaka', directed by Ram Madhavani. The intense action thriller follows the story of TV anchor Arjun Pathak, who finds himself sinking in the quicksand of deceit, loss and trepidation after he is contacted by a terrorist who issues a threat to an entire city. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash. It is set to premiere on Netflix on November 19.

Apart from 'Dhamaka', Kartik has a number of projects across different genres in the pipeline. These include 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Shehzada', 'Captain India' and 'Freddy.'

