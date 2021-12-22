Ranveer Singh says '83' is an epic film that was waiting to be made | EXCLUSIVE

Wednesday, December 22, 2021
     
Ranveer Singh, who will be seen as Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's film 83, gets candid about the making of the film. The actor says that the film recalls all the memories of India's win at the 1983 cricket world cup. He also claims that it is an epic film that was waiting to be made. 83 also stars Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev's wife Romi and will hit the theatres on December 24.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 22, 2021 18:12 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH

Kabir Khan directorial cricket drama '83' is all set to hit theatres on December 24, 2021. Ahead of the release film's team in an exclusive conversation with India TV shared their experience of working for the film which highlights India's win at the 1983 World Cup. For the film, Ranveer Singh has stepped into the shoes of legendary Indian captain and one of the greatest all-rounders, Kapil Dev.

Ranveer Singh recalled the making of the film. He shared how Kabir Khan proposed the idea of inviting Kapil Dev and asking him to spend some time with the actor. Ranveer went on to share that Kapil Dev was kind enough and has such a big heart that he invited him as a house guest for 2 weeks. 

Ranveer also remarked that '83' was an epic film waiting to be made. 

Kabir Khan also revealed that the 1983 cricket team still has a Whatsapp group and before creating the film, a poll was conducted if a film should be made on the historic event. Only after the team agreed that the film's production began.  

Recently, the film had its world premiere at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, where it received a standing ovation. It also saw its trailer being projected onto the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai with Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Mohinder Amarnath in attendance.

The film is based on the winning squad and narrates the story of underdogs who nobody believed in. The team fought against all odds and clinched the title by defeating the mighty West Indies team. 

The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R. Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Interestingly, Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo playing the role of Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

