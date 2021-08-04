Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor supervise construction work of Ranbir's new home

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor were on Wednesday morning snapped in Bandra. The duo visited Krishna Raj Bungalow’s construction site. The two were seen supervising the progress of the construction. Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor are personally overseeing the construction of their dream bungalow. However, this time Ranbir Kapoor was missing as he is in Delhi, busy shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.

Take a look:

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH The duo visited Krishna Raj Bungalow’s construction site.

Recently, Alia Bhatt shared a post for Ranvir Kapoor as she was missing him. Taking to her Instagram handle, she dropped a couple of selfies, writing, “When you miss him so you steal his belongings, (& make sure you take many selfies)." The 28-year-old actress can be seen sporting the Palm Angels' cap, which read: "High as your expectations." She styled it with a baggy black sweatshirt and black denim shorts. She kept her make-up simple and elegant.

On the professional front, Alia turned producer with her film "Darlings", where she is acting opposite Shefali Shah. She also has "Gangubai Kathiawadi". The film is inspired by a true story and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book "Mafia Queens Of Mumbai".

Apart from this, she will be seen in SS Rajamouli's "RRR" starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. The film is said to be based during India's freedom fight and traces the lives of two freedom fighters. She will also be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy action adventure "Brahmastra". The film is also said to have Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role.

In addition, Karan Johar announced that he will be taking up the director's seat after 5 years for his new directorial, "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani". The film has a star-studded cast comprising Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, along with veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

On the other hand, talking about Neetu Kapoor, she is gearing up for the release of her upcoming project 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', co-starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

Also Read: Riddhima-Ranbir Kapoor, Manish Malhotra join Neetu Kapoor for post birthday celebrations | PICS