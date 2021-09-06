Sussanne goes 'wowzer' as Hrithik Roshan flaunts beefed-up biceps; Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh react too

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's latest picture has sent social media into a tizzy as he is seen flaunting his pumped up "Bollywood biceps". His photo is impressing one and all. While his ex-wife and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan reacted to the photo writing 'wowzer', actors Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff commented emojis on his post. Vidyut"Jammwal too lauded the actor saying, "The Artist AND the Art. Whereas Hrithik's caption impressed actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.

The 47-year-old actor, who is fondly called the 'Greek God of Bollywood' thanks to his good features, is sporting a rugged beard and messy hair in the picture. "Bolo bollywood bicep ki jai," he wrote as the caption for the photograph, which in just two hours garnered over 1.3 million likes on the photo-sharing website. The actor's name is currently trending on Twitter courtesy the black and white picture he has shared on Instagram on Monday. In the image, the 'War' actor is seen wearing a loose vest and flashing his biceps for the camera. Take a look at Hrithik Roshan's viral pic:

On the work front, Hrithik is currently prepping for his next 'Fighter' which also stars Deepika Padukone.

'Fighter' will be India's first-ever aerial action genre film. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will be shot using the latest technology and filming techniques, and at locations across the world.

"'Fighter' is a dream project and I am glad to have someone with Ajit's vision to be partnering this with me. With this film we aim to put Indian films on the map for action-loving global theatrical audiences who crave for spectacle and the big screen experience," said director Anand about Viacom18 COO Ajit Andhare's participation in the project.

The film will be produced by Viacom18 Studios, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande.

'Fighter' is slated for release in 2022.

(--with IANS inputs)

