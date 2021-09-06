Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_CELEBSNOW Akshay Kumar's mother critical, actor flies back from UK

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's mother is in critical condition. The actor, who has been shooting for his film Cinderella in the UK for the past couple of weeks, reportedly, flew back after reports of his mother being admitted to ICU in Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital emerged. According to Hindustan Times, the actor's mother was unwell for the past few days.

Even as he has flown back to be with mom, Akshay has told his producers to carry on shooting with scenes that do not require his presence. All the other work commitments of his also continue.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in his recently released film "BellBottom." Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, it also stars Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor. The spy thriller features Akshay as a RAW agent who goes on a mission to save passengers of a hijacked flight. Lara essays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was in power at that time and Vaani played Akshay's wife in the film.

"BellBottom" became the first major Bollywood film to release in theatres after the second wave of the novel coronavirus. The film did not release in Maharashtra, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala as theatres are shut there.

Apart from 'Cinderella.' Akshya has 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Prithviraj', 'Ram Setu' and 'Bachchan Pandey' in the pipeline.