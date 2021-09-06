SRK latest updates: Atlee's next with Nayanthara to Pathan with Deepika, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming films

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAH RUKH KHAN Shah Rukh Khan

"When are you releasing your film?" "When will we see you next in theaters?" "Announce a new movie please?" These are only some questions that fans swung when Shah Rukh Khan hosted his popular 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter recently. The superstar's fans are eagerly waiting to hear a new announcement from him. His last screen appearance was in 2018 with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in Anand L Rai's 'Zero'. Since then the actor went on a hiatus which was followed by the COVID pandemic. Now that theaters are reopening, fans are indeed missing their favourite superstar on the big screen.

While the actor hasn't made any official announcement yet, social media buzz suggests he has his hands full with a number of projects.

Atlee's next with Nayanthara

According to the latest reports, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in Pune with actress Nayanathara. They were reportedly shooting for their much talked about film together. It is believed that the two prolific actors will come together for Tamil director Atlee's next project.

The pictures have gone viral on social media. It is being speculated that an action scene was being shot when the two got papped. The team will have a 10-day shooting schedule in Pune. Apart from them, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Priyamani. Telugu actor Rana Daggubati is also expected to join them later in the shoot.

YRF's 'Pathan' with Deepika Padukone

Again, there are no official announcements per see, but it is believed Shah rukh khan will once again unite with Om Shanti Om co-star Deepika Padukone for Pathan. Reportedly, Shah Rukh and Deepika will shoot crucial parts of their film in Spain in addition to a massively mounted song. "Pathan" also stars John Abraham. Other details about the movie are still under wraps.

A film with Rajkumar Hirani?

Buzz about Shah Rukh collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani is also gaining momentum. In his recent Ask SRK session when he was quizzed if he is doing a film with the filmmaker, SRK replied: "Just going to call him and request him... he sleeps late!!" The actor smartly kept the details to him, but fans believe they will work together.

Don 3 in making?

Shah Rukh Khan stunned the audience with Don and Don 2 and now fans are eagerly waiting for Don 3. Just like his other anticipated films, fans want the actor to work on the third part of the film. Reportedly, he is working on the script but nothing concrete has been shared by him yet.

Cameos in Brahmastra, Laal Singh Chadha and Rocketry

Going by his filmography list on the Internet, the actor is making a cameo appearance in R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He is also said to appear as a scientist in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which stars popular faces of the showbiz including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Nagarjuna. In addition to this, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha can also have a special appearance of the actor.

While we wait for an official confirmation on these projects, which one are you most excited about?