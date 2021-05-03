Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSHMITASEN Sushmita Sen's introspective post on Instagram is the perfect Monday motivation we need

The country has been badly struck by the second wave of COVID-19 and people are struggling to help their loved ones by finding them hospital beds, oxygen and whatnot. Amid this hour of crisis, various celebrities are coming forward to help the needy and even share positive thoughts on the social media platform. Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a thoughtful not about how the 'human spirit prevails every single time'. Alongside the same, she shared a picture of herself being engrossed in her thoughts. Sushmita's Instagram caption read, "My heart goes out to people who are fighting for a single breath...mourning the loss of loved ones...struggling to make a living...the plight of daily wage workers...all our covid warriors both medical & volunteers relentlessly fighting helplessness."

Further, she wrote, "And yet, the human spirit prevails EVERY SINGLE TIME!! Its overwhelming to say the least, to witness people from all walks of life, all faiths, all geographies stepping forward to help each other through this pandemic UNCONDITIONALLY...driven purely by empathy & humanity!! Let’s not waste a single moment playing the blame game, for that moment, can be better utilised doing everything WE can to save a life. Every life is precious...we must not get used to it being reduced to a death toll number."

ALSO READ: Video of 18-year-old Sushmita Sen reciting poem written during Miss India days goes viral. Fans are in love

Concluding her post, the Biwi No. 1 actress wrote, "I am blessed to be surrounded by fans, family, friends & healthcare workers who have been tirelessly helping me to aid others...even if one life at a time. I salute all you people doing your bit...it’s helping more lives than you will ever know!!! We each have our challenges, some tougher than the others...but, get through this...WE WILL...TOGETHER!!! Please stay safe, stay healthy, stay clean, try to keep a calm state of mind, wear the mask and respect the rules...for that, which may look like a cage, could actually be a shield to protect our lives!! You all are always in my prayers & as gratitude in my heart!! Soooooo proud of you guys!!! I love you guys beyond!!! #duggadugga."

Sometime back, Sushmita was bashed on social media over the fact that she was sending oxygen to Delhi rather giving it to Mumbai. Replying to the person who made such claim, she wrote, "Because mumbai still has oxygen cylinders available, that’s how I found it. Delhi needs it, especially these smaller hospitals, so help if you can."

The popular actress from the 2000 era was absent from the big screen for quite a long time. Her comeback came in the form of the web series 'Aarya' which hit the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar last year.