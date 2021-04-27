Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NOTWHYRAL Video of 18-year-old Sushmita Sen reciting poem written during Miss India days goes viral. Fans are in love

Sushmita Sen is undoubtedly one of the most graceful actresses in the Bollywood industry. Time and again, she leaves us impressed with her pictures, videos, or new projects. Yet again, a similar incident took place when one of her videos from the time of her Miss Universe win in 1994 went viral. In the current time, when the country is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Sushmita's poem written after her Miss India win will leave you all motivated. She can be seen reciting the same after the interviewer asks her to do so. She looked beautiful in aubergine coloured blazer along with drop earrings. She kept middle parting in her hair and went for bright maroon lips.

Her poem goes as follows, "If all my pains and all my tears, and all that I learnt throughout these years, could lift a fallen head, could lighten a darken mind, then I should think that not in vain, was my service to mankind."

ALSO READ: Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega Out Now: Jasmin Bhasin breaks up with Aly Goni in Vishal Mishra's latest song

Have a look at the same:

As soon as the same went viral, fans started pouring in comments for the beauty. While one called her classy other compared her energy to Princess Diana. A user wrote, "So graceful.... she has been a woman of class since forever.. The way she conducts herself, commendable." Another one commented, "Always so well-spoken."

Sushmita happens to be one of the most popular actresses from the 2000s. She has been absent from the big screen for quite a long time. Her comeback came in the form of the web series 'Aarya' which hit the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar last year.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna all set for her third Bollywood project after Mission Majnu and Goodbye?

On the personal front, she is currently dating a young Kashmiri model, Rohman Shawl. They two fell in love in the year 2018 and have been together ever since. They are known for their social media PDA on posts that revolve around exercising and vacationing with Sushmita's daughters Renee and Alisah.

On the work front, she is currently shooting for the second season of 'Aarya.'