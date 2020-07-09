Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEKHARKAPUR/FANPAGE Sushant Singh Rajput case: Director Shekhar Kapur sends his statement to Mumbai police via e-mail

The investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death is still underway and the Mumbai Police is making sure that each and every angle is taken into consideration. In the wake of the same, over 30 people related to the late 'Kai Po Che' actor have been investigated so far, the latest being noted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali who recorded his statements on July 6 at the Bandra Police station. Next, in Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation, Police interrogated Bollywood director Shekhar Kapur who as per their sources has a key link in the case. Now that Shekhar is presently in Uttarakhand, he has, therefore, answered the questions through email at present. However, he has been asked by the Mumbai Police to again give the statement when he is physically present but when will he reach Mumbai is not yet decided.

After the actor's sad demise, Shekhar took to Twitter and wrote, "I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput."

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

For the unversed, Kapur was supposed to cast Sushant in his ambitious venture 'Paani' under Yashraj Films banners that could not happen. In an Instagram LIVE with Manoj Bajpayee, Shekhar revealed, "He was bouncing up and down, so excited that he was going to work with me and do Paani. The great thing about Sushant that I noticed was that acting did not stop with rehearsing the lines or reading the script or doing the movements. His interest went way beyond... Every time I had a meeting with the production designer or the DOP or VFX team, he was there."

Further, the director told that he was heartbroken when the film got shelved and said, "Jab film bandh ho gayi and he realised he wasn’t doing the film, bohot roya woh. Main bhi roya. Woh rota tha toh main bhi rota tha saath-saath because I was also passionately and deeply involved with it. Humari zindagiyaan hi kuch aisi hoti hai - ups and downs. Aur yeh jo lafz hai - depression… Aisa nahi hai main keh raha hoon ki depression nahi hoti, main aisa keh raha hoon ki depression ek lafz hai jiske saath hum khel lete hai."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14. He was suffering from depression for which he was even taking treatment from Hinduja Hospital.

