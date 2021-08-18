Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty's FIRST appearance on set after husband Raj Kundra’s arrest

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has finally resumed work as a judge in the reality dance show 'Super Dancer Chapter 4' after the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra. The actress took a break from it after her name was marred in an alleged porn film case related to her and Raj Kundra. After his arrest in the said case, the actress skipped the shoot for almost three weeks. Now, Shilpa looked stunning in a floral blue and pink saree as she makes her way outside the vanity van. The actress is seen waving at the paps as she commences shooting for the show.

Earlier, a source close to the show confirmed to India TV that Shilpa is returning to Super Dancer Chapter 4 and will resume her duties as the judge and has already begun the shoot.

Shilpa Shetty has been a celebrity judge of the show along with filmmaker Anurag Basu and Bollywood choreographer Geeta Kapur. Shilpa has been associated with the reality show since the beginning and has judged its four seasons. This season, she last appeared in an episode featuring rapper Badshah. In her short absence, popular celebrities like actress Karisma Kapoor, Bollywood couple Genelia D’Souza, Ritesh Deshmukh and actors Sonali Bendre and Moushumi Chatterjee had filled in as guest judges.

Talking about Raj Kundra's alleged pornography case, Mumbai police arrested the businessman on July 19 for alleged creation of pornographic content. He had applied for anticipatory bail in a cyber department case. And now the Bombay High Court had granted interim relief to the businessman.

Kundra was booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, he said.

Meanwhile, Shilpa recently made her Bollywood comeback through her latest release on Disney Plus Hotstar 'Hungama 2.' The film also starred Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles. Next, she has Sabbir Khan’s 'Nikamma' where she will be seen sharing the screen space with Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in lead roles.

