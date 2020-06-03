Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SONUSOOD Sonu Sood reacts to meme that says only he can send Cyclone Nisarga ‘back home’

Sonu Sood is making headlines these days due to his efforts to help migrants reach their homes during the nationwide lockdown imposed to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. The actor, who recently launched a toll-free number to aid migrants, has been arranging transportation to ensure that they are reunited with their families.Today, as the cyclone Nisarga hit Mumbai, several shocking videos and pictures made it to the internet. Amongst them, a meme featuring Sonu Sood went viral. In it, the actor was seen gazing into the distance as he sits by the ocean, which said, “Sonu Sood waiting for #CycloneNisarg so that he can send it back home.”

Sonu Sood also shared the meme on Twitter and wrote, "“Isko bhi chhod kar aata hoon (Let me help this return home too),” he joked, followed by a laughing emoji".

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood’s efforts to help the migrants are being lauded not just by fans, but by politicians and other Bollywood celebrities as well.

Recently, the actor arranged special chartered planes in order to rescue Odisha girls stuck in Kerala during the lockdown, and bring them home.

