Cyclone Nisarga landfall fury; shocking videos go viral | WATCH

Nisarga is the second cyclone to hit the country within a month. While the nation is struggling to contain the coronavirus outbreak, cyclones have come up as a double challenge for the government. While people along the Eastern coast of India are still recovering from the destruction caused by Cyclone Amphan, India Meteorological Department alerted the states along the Western coast, particularly Maharashtra, of Nisarga. After hitting the Maharashtra coast with the wind speeds of up to 120 kmph on Wednesday afternoon, tropical cyclonic storm 'Nisarga', which intensified into a "severe cyclonic storm", has started weakening. According to the IMD, its intensity will reduce further by evening. According to the IMD, the right side of the cyclone's wall cloud passed through coastal Maharashtra, mainly covering the Raigad district. However, it wreaked havoc across the state, uprooting trees and blowing away rooftops. Due to the gusting wind, electric poles fell down causing destruction to property and power cuts.
The videos of destruction caused by Cyclone Nisarga are being widely shared by residents of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Here are some of the horrific videos that are going viral on social media.
