Sonakshi Sinha shuts down trolls who think she didn't donate to COVID-19 relief with an epic reply

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha gave a perfect reply to trolls who asked her about her announcement of donating to the coronavirus relief fund. After a number of celebrities took to social media to share that they have donated to PM Modi's CARES fund or Chief Minister's fund, netizens trolled the Dabangg actress for not contributing to the fund.

On Tuesday, the actress gave an epic reply to those wondering if she donated or not and tweeted, “Minute of silence for trolls who think that just because it wasn’t announced,contributions weren’t made.Neki kar dariya mein daal,suna toh hoga? Kuch log actually follow karte hai! Ab shaant ho jao & use ur time 2 do some actual good (announcing or not is a personal preference)Smiling face with smiling eyes.”

Minute of silence for trolls who think that just because it wasn't announced,contributions weren't made.Neki kar dariya mein daal,suna toh hoga?Kuch log actually follow karte hai!Ab shaant ho jao & use ur time 2 do some actual good(announcing or not is a personal preference)😊 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) March 31, 2020

Earlier, fans had demanded superstar Amitabh Bachchan as well to inform if he has contributed to the COVID-19 relief fund. The actor posted a tweet with similar intent and wrote, “Ek ne diya aur keh diya ke diya, dusre ne diya aur kaha nahi ki diya. Dusri shreni me hi rehne do mujhe e priyajan, Jise mila wo kya jaane kisne diya, jano uska bus karun krandan in halato me aur kya kaha jaye, Jo janein mujhe jaanein, mai to swabhao se hi raha hu kamsukhan (One gave and said that he did, another gave and did not say that he did. Let me be in the second category. The one who receives knows not who gave it just know his emotions, those who know me, know I have always been one to talk less).”

T 3484 -एक ने दिया और कह दिया,कि दिया,

दूसरे ने दिया और कहा नहीं,कि दिया,

दूसरी श्रेणी में ही रहने दो मुझे ऐ प्रीयजन

जिसे मिला, वो क्या जाने किसने दिया; जानो उसका बस करुण क्रंदन।

इन हालातों में और क्या कहा जाए ,

जो जानें मुझे,जानें, मैं तो सदा स्वभाव से ही रहा हूँ कमसुख़न ! pic.twitter.com/0S8uRBOVIC — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 29, 2020

PM Modi has been encouraging citizens to contribute more and more to the CARES fund and help the ones in need during this dark time.

