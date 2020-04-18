Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonakshi Sinha was asked Ramayan question again, here's how the actress reacted

Actress Sonakshi Sinha faced criticism for the lack of her Ramayan knowledge in 2019 during Amitabh Bachchan hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The Dabangg actress didn't know the answer to a question related to Ramayana. She was "According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani herb for whom?"Sonakshi wasn't sure of the answer. She guessed first and then changed her answer to 'Ram before taking a lifeline for the question and eventually going with the right answer Lakshman. Now, when shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat are being re-run on TV, a user asked Sonakshi Sinha the same question. related to the Sanjeevani herb from Ramayan.

However, this time around Sonakshi Sinha was quick and witty in repying to the troll. "Lots of you have Ramayan related questions. Please watch it on Doordarshan and you will get all your answers. Jai Bajrang Bali!", the actress said.

Sonakshi Sinha's epic response

Recently, Mukesh Khanna, who played the role of Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat, had taken a dig at Sonkashi, saying that the ongoing re-runs of shows like Ramayan would be good for people like her who have "no knowledge" about Indian mythology.

Coming in defence of his daughter, Shatrughan Sinha reacted to Mukesh Khanna's comment on Sonakshi. "Who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?" Sinha asked.

"I believe someone has problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayan. Firstly what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with Ramayan?” Bollywood Hungama quoted Sinha as saying

Last seen in Dabangg 3, Sonakshi Sinha is looking forward to the release of Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

