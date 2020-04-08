Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonakshi Sinha calls people abandoning pet dogs 'idiots'

Sonakshi Sinha has a harsh message for all those who are abandoning their pet dogs amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Calling them "idiots", she has criticised such people for their "ignorance" and "inhuman" behaviour.

Sonakshi took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture where she can be seen playing with a dog. "Hearing stories about people abandoning their dogs because they think the virus spreads through them. I have news for you - you are idiots and the only things you should abandon are your ignorance and inhumanity! #dogsdontspreadcorona #bekindtoanimals," she wrote.

Reports of Indian citizens abandoning dogs, cats and other pets have of late started making it to newspaper headlines. Fake news and rumours about the pandemic are doing the rounds on social media which claim that corona spreads from animals. This is leading a lot of people to abandon their pets leaving them to die on the streets.

Talking about precautionary measures one should take from staying safe from coronavirus, she told TOI, ''It’s extremely important that we educate everyone around us about the importance of taking proper precautions and be a little more serious about this virus. The 'I won't get affected' mindset needs to be changed. It's not the time to think about oneself but for the greater good. One infected person can infect many others and that's how the cases rise exponentially. Look at how things have changed rapidly for Italy. So stay inside, stay safe and watch out for the needs of all, especially the elderly and those who may not have the resources for the precautions. Stay safe guys!''

-With IANS inputs

