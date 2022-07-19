Legendary singer Bhupinder Singh’s funeral held post midnight at Oshiwara crematorium

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Bhupinder Singh's funeral

Singer-composer Bhupinder Singh, known for crooning classics like "Naam Gum Jayega" and "Dil Dhoondta Hai", passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Monday evening. He was 82. His funeral was held post midnight. Suspected colon cancer and COVID-19-related complications, he breathed his last at Criticare Hospital in Andheri, Mumbai, his wife Mitali Singh confirmed.

During his decades-long journey in the film industry, the singer came to be best known for songs like "Do Diwane Shehar Mein", "Ek Akela is Shehar Mein", "Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Aasman", "Duniya Chhute Yaar Na Chhute" and "Karoge Yaad Toh", among others.

His last rites were performed at Oshiwara Electric Cremation, post midnight. "Bhupendra Singhji left for his heavenly abode at 7.45 this evening. He was unwell since last 6 months. The cremation will take place at 12.30 am (Monday night) at Oshiwara crematorium," said the family's spokesperson in a late-night statement.

Bhupinder Singh was admitted to the hospital following a urine infection, wherein he was diagnosed with COVID-19. "He was admitted to the hospital eight to ten days ago as he had some infection in the urine. After tests were performed, he tested positive for COVID-19. He passed away at around 7.45 pm due to suspected colon cancer and had COVID-19," Mitali Singh told PTI.

The Amritsar-born singer is survived by his Indian-Bangladeshi wife and a son.

In his five-decade-long career, Bhupinder Singh had worked with the biggest names of the music industry, from Mohammed Rafi, RD Burman, Madan Mohan, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Gulzar to Bappi Lahiri, among others. Bhupinder Singh began his career working in the All India Radio, Delhi, as a singer and musician. Upon being spotted by composer Madan Mohan during one of the All India Radio parties, he was called to Mumbai.

His Bollywood singing debut was with the 1964 Chetan Anand directorial "Haqeeqat", where he sang the Mohan-composed track "Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne Bulaya Hoga" along with Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mahmood and Manna Dey. Bhupinder Singh got his first solo track two years later with "Rut Jawan Jawan Raat Mehrbaan" in the Khayyam composed feature film "Aakhri Khat".

He moved away from active playback singing in the 1980s after he got married to singer Mitali. The duo routinely collaborated and produced private albums. Apart from playback singing, Bhupinder Singh was also the guitarist on several popular tracks, including "Dum Maaro Dum", "Chura Liya Hai", "Chingari Koi Bhadke" and "Mehbooba O Mehbooba", among others.