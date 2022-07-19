RIP Bhupinder Singh: Ajay Devgn, Vishal Dadlani & others mourn 'Do Diwane Shehar Mein' singer’s demise

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bhupinder Singh

Renowned ghazal singer Bhupinder Singh, known for crooning classics like "Naam Gum Jayega" and "Dil Dhoondta Hai", died on Monday due to suspected colon cancer and COVID-19-related complications at a city hospital, his wife Mitali Singh said. He was 82. Many Bollywood celebrities and fans took to Twitter to mourn the singer’s demise. Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Deeply saddened about the demise of Bhupinder ji. His voice brought joy to millions and had an uniqueness. Condolences to his family. RIP Bhupinder Ji. Om Shanti."

Vishal Dadlani wrote, "In memoriam #BhupinderSingh ji. A with a voice from a gentler time. Tragically poetic that he should follow Lataji, as he did so beautifully in the song #NaamGumJaayega composed by #RDBurman and written by Gulzarsaab. Unki awaaz hi pehchaan hai, aur hamesha yaad rahegi."

Devastated by the news, singer Mohit Chauhan tweeted, "I loved this man to bits. What a singer! What a voice! What a master guitar player!! Hindi film music industry will never have another #BhupinderSingh RIP Maestro. Play the riff up there, yet again!"

"Deeply saddened by the news that #BhupinderSingh ji has passed away. ‘Bhupi-Da’, as we lovingly referred to him was blessed with a Haunting Voice, was a Beautiful Guitarist & indeed, an Incredibly Warm Soul…My heartfelt condolences to his family… May he rest in peace," wrote Adnan Sami.

During his decades-long journey in the film industry, the singer came to be best known for songs like "Do Diwane Shehar Mein", "Ek Akela is Shehar Mein", "Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Aasman", "Duniya Chhute Yaar Na Chhute" and "Karoge Yaad Toh", among others.

According to Mitali Singh, herself a noted singer, the veteran artist was admitted to the hospital following a urine infection, wherein he was diagnosed with COVID-19. "He was admitted to the hospital eight to ten days ago as he had some infection in the urine. After tests were performed, he tested positive for COVID-19. He passed away at around 7.45 pm due to suspected colon cancer and had COVID-19," Mitali Singh told PTI.

The Amritsar-born singer is survived by his Indian-Bangladeshi wife and a son.

"Bhupendra Singhji left for his heavenly abode at 7.45 this evening. He was unwell since last 6 months. The cremation will take place at 12.30 am (Monday night) at Oshiwara crematorium," said the family's spokesperson in a late-night statement.

In his five-decade-long career, Bhupinder Singh had worked with the biggest names of the music industry, from Mohammed Rafi, RD Burman, Madan Mohan, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Gulzar to Bappi Lahiri, among others.

Bhupinder Singh began his career working in the All India Radio, Delhi, as a singer and musician. Upon being spotted by composer Madan Mohan during one of the All India Radio parties, he was called to Mumbai.

His Bollywood singing debut was with the 1964 Chetan Anand directorial "Haqeeqat", where he sang the Mohan-composed track "Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne Bulaya Hoga" along with Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mahmood and Manna Dey. Bhupinder Singh got his first solo track two years later with "Rut Jawan Jawan Raat Mehrbaan" in the Khayyam composed feature film "Aakhri Khat".

He moved away from active playback singing in the 1980s after he got married to singer Mitali. The duo routinely collaborated and produced private albums.

Apart from playback singing, Bhupinder Singh was also the guitarist on several popular tracks, including "Dum Maaro Dum", "Chura Liya Hai", "Chingari Koi Bhadke" and "Mehbooba O Mehbooba", among others.

(With PTI inputs)