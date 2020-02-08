Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's killer moves set the dance floor on fire at Armaan Jain’s reception. Watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be seen together in Karan Johar's Shershah

Armaan Jain's wedding was attended by the biggest names of Bollywood and every big star made sure to mark their presence. Videos and pictures from the wedding and the reception have been going viral over the internet. In a new video that's making rounds on the internet, Bollywood's latest rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani can be seen flaunting their killer dance move at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception. The chemistry between the two has attracted a lot of reactions and fans have been showering their love on the video.

While Siddharth and Kiara are yet to confirm their relationship, their fans suggested SidKia name for the couple.

Kiara also owned the stage with her performance on her film Good Newwz's Sauda Khara Khara song.

Kiara is cousin of Armaan Jain's wife Anissa Malhotra.

Sidharth and Kiara will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Karan Johar's Shershah. The film is a biopic of Captain Vikram Batra and Sidharth will be seen portraying the brave soldier onscreen. Sidharth will be seen playing a double role in the film and will also essay Vikram Batra's twin brother Vishal Batra. Kiara essays the role of Vikram Batra's Dimple Cheema.

Kiara and Sidharth have maintained that they are just good friends and denied anything more than that.