Shah Rukh Khan to play a jovial Punjabi man in Rajkumar Hirani's social comedy about immigration?

Finally good news for all the Shah Rukh Khan fans! According to the latest reports, the superstar is all set to begin shooting for his next film from October. While SRK hasn't announced his next film yet, rumours have been rife that he has given his nod to director Rajkumar Hirani's social comedy about immigration. After a sabbatical of two years, the actor will bounce back on the big screen. Going by the reports in Mumbai Mirror, he will be seen playing the role of a jovial Punjabi guy in the film. SRK has earlier played the role of a Punjabi man in films but this is said to be different. The film will be shot in Punjab and Canada.

Mumbai Mirror quoted a source saying, "Like all Raju films, it revolves around a serious, globally relevant issue and is treated with gentle humour. The story moves between Punjab and Canada. This guy is jovial, he’ll make you laugh and get emotional. Shah Rukh is growing his hair for the part." Reports also claim that in the film, SRK will be seen donning long hair. Recently, he was spotted shooting for something at his house Mannat in which he sported his long hair.

Furthermore, it is said that the film is written by Kanika Dhillon and Rajkumar Hirani with Abhijat Joshi. The source adds, "It was set to go on the floors in August, but the pandemic hit the plan for a six. The trio is currently giving finishing touch to the script, after which the team will chalk out a new schedule. The film requires a long outdoor shoot abroad and they will wait till travel restrictions are eased. If things get back to normal soon, it should kick off before the year ends."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has shot for two cameos in upcoming films- Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. In the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, SRK will play the role of a scientist. A Pinkvilla report read, "Brahmastra is designed in such a way that each of these actors play a key role in the narrative. Ranbir’s character meets each of them at different times of his quest to find the Brahmastra. While Nagarjuna plays an archaeologist, SRK essays the role of a scientist. Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh and Dimple Kapadia are all aids to Ranbir’s character at specific points in the plot and push the story ahead. All of them have clues leading Ranbir to the Brahmastra. In fact, the film opens with Shah Rukh’s sequence. It’s a long scene and SRK shot it over ten days at Film City earlier this year."

On the other hand, R. Madhavan had done a cameo in SRK's 2018 film Zero in which he played the role of a NASA scientist. Returning the favor, the superstar will be seen as a journalist in Rocketry. A Mumbai Mirror report claimed, "In Rocketry, he (SRK) plays a journalist who interviews scientist Nambi Narayanan, and takes us through the protagonist’s journey in flashback."

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's film Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in 2018. Post the release of Zero, SRK decided to take a break. However, he was actively involved in producing web shows and films. When SRK visited China last year for the premiere of his film Zero at the Beijing Film Festival, he told a Chinese website, "This time, I didn’t feel like doing it. I thought, this time, I will take out time to watch films and listen to scripts and read books. My kids are also finishing their college life. Suhana is still in college, Aryan will hopefully pass his college in a year. I want to spend more time with my family."

