Shah Rukh Khan works from home during lockdown. Actor's photos from his balcony go viral

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHRUKH._.KHAN_ Shah Rukh Khan works from home during lockdown

With film shoots stalled to contain the spread of coronavirus, actors have no option but shoot at home with limited people during the lockdown. While many stars are gearing up to return to the sets with Unlock 1.0, makers have to take into consideration all the safety guidelines by the government. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan hasn't returned to the sets yet but looks like he has been shooting at home. On Friday, photos of the superstar went viral online in which he is seen standing in the balcony of his house Mannat and it appears that he has been shooting.

Donning a dark-colored checkered shirt and a pair of denim, SRK is seen acting with cameras and light at the golden hour. There is another man in the photos who is seen holding a mic above him. Check out the photos here-

Netizens were thrilled to see their favorite actor shoot for a project after a long time and expressed their eagerness to watch it soon. An Instagram user wrote, "King of bollywood wish him luck in next movie."

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen doing a cameo in actor R Madhavan's upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Mumbai Mirror reported that the superstar will be seen playing a journalist in the film. The report quoted a source saying, "In Rocketry, he plays a journalist who interviews scientist Nambi Narayanan, and takes us through the protagonist’s journey in flashback." Earlier, Madhavan had played the cameo role of NASA scientist in his 2018 film Zero.

He will also do a cameo in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. A Pinkvilla report read, "Brahmastra is designed in such a way that each of these actors play a key role in the narrative. Ranbir’s character meets each of them at different times of his quest to find the Brahmastra. While Nagarjuna plays an archaeologist, SRK essays the role of a scientist. Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh and Dimple Kapadia are all aids to Ranbir’s character at specific points in the plot and push the story ahead. All of them have clues leading Ranbir to the Brahmastra. In fact, the film opens with Shah Rukh’s sequence. It’s a long scene and SRK shot it over ten days at Film City earlier this year."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage