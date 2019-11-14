Brahmastra: Shah Rukh Khan shooting for cameo in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film and here's proof

Fans were excited to know about Shah Rukh Khan's new project on his birthday but nothing of that sort happened. Later, a report started doing rounds on the internet saying that the actor would join Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in their upcoming film Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji. The fantasy drama is being called the most speculated films not just for the technicality but also for the unique star cast. Well, a tweet about the shooting of the film is proof that the actor will surely be seen in the project and not only this he has even kicked off the shooting of his special role.
Mumbai Mirror, in a report, started that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen making a special appearance in the film and the latest tweet which confirms the same has been grabbing eyeballs. A user shared a picture of a story and captioned it as, "Night schedule day 11 with SRK Brahmastra". Have a look:
Brahmastra: Latest pictures of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt shooting on a boat in Varanasi will leave you excited
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna spotted in Varanasi at a press meet for Brahmastra
Alia Bhatt meets designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, is she finalising her bridal lehenga for wedding with Ranbir?
Talking about his participation in the film, a source told the portal, “It’s a guest appearance but Shah Rukh plays a pivotal role in taking Ranbir’s journey forward. He has already allotted his dates for his portions and will shoot before the year-end.”
It's Really Happening @ayaansangar— JATIN (@jatin20rkf) November 13, 2019
SRK is shooting for his part for Brahmastra from today onwards 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😭🔥🔥💪🏻@aliaa08 #RanbirKapoor #ayanmukerji @SrBachchan #Brahmāstra https://t.co/J66gBZoZfC pic.twitter.com/YbQq3t3JMl
View this post on Instagram
Beginnings. Tel Aviv, Israel... Beginning of 2018, and the beginning of many things... We were in Tel Aviv to prepare for our first shooting schedule with a very special member of our team, and it marked the beginning of Ranbir and Alia working together for the movie and getting to know each other... Brahmāstra has come with a lot of travel, to find creative collaborations everywhere in the world... something I hope will add greatly to the film eventually 🤞💥 #brahmastra
This will be the second collaboration of SRK with RK after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Even Ayan shares a special bonding with the star and has been one of his biggest fans.
View this post on Instagram
SRK (1) ❣️💥 Inspiration. Obsession. Idol. My single biggest love at the movies through my entire childhood and teenage years, leading up the highlight of my 2 assistant director experiences - Swades and KANK - which was that I got to be in the presence of Shah Rukh Khan. And when I got very lucky, to be a stand in with him for blocking scenes ☝️(This photo is framed and put up in my house by my mother who considered it the height of my achievement obviously) The joys of those early years when I was an AD, fresh in the industry, interacting with everyone for the first time - sometimes I wish I could go back to the innocence of that time... #lookingback #connectingthedots #SRKlove
Coming back to Brahmastra, it was previously scheduled to release in December this year but was postponed for Summer 2020. According to Ayan Mukerji, he still has work to do in the film and will present it to the viewers only when he is satisfied with it. The film will also star South superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal role.
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News
Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News