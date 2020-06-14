Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAH RUKH KHAN Shah Rukh Khan remembers Sushant Singh Rajput with throwback pic: Will miss him so much

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has paid tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput who died in Mumbai on Sunday morning. The actor committed suicide by hanging at his Bandra residence. SRK took to Instagram to share a throwback picture and said that he will miss Sushant Singh Rajput, his energy, his enthusiasm, and his happy smile. Sharing a black and white throwback picture, he wrote, "He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!!."

In the picture, we can see Sushant Singh Rajput all smiles as he poses with SRK.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma, who starred with Sushant in the Aamir Khan starrer PK, also paid her tribute to the actor. "Sushant, you were too young and brilliant to have gone so soon. I'm so sad and upset knowing that we lived in an environment that could not help you through any troubles you may have had. May your soul rest in peace."

Sushant, you were too young and brilliant to have gone so soon. I'm so sad and upset knowing that we lived in an environment that could not help you through any troubles you may have had. May your soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/RzLrdJ4keX — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 14, 2020

Filmmaker Karan Johar also shared a happy throwback picture with a caption that read, "I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them....Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug ..."

Sushant Singh Rajput's body hanging at his home by his domestic help who alerted the police. Sushant Singh's childhood was spent in Patna. A resident of Rajiv Nagar, he was a cricket enthusiast and used to play cricket on the streets with friends.

Sushant Singh, who has acted in many films like "MS Dhoni, The Untold Story", "Chichhore", had his early studies at St. Cairns High School in Patna. He completed his mechanical engineering from Delhi College of Engineering. He also has four sisters.

If you need support or know someone who is under depression or suicidal, please reach out to mental health specialists or helplines. AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

