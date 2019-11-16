Shah Rukh Khan meets Dua Lipa, 'teaches' her a few dance steps

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan shares special moments with singer Dua Lipa ahead of Mumbai concert

Look who’s chilling together this weekend -- Shah Rukh Khan and Dua Lipa!

American singer Dua Lipa arrived in Mumbai for the One Plus music concert on Saturday morning, and met with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. King Khan took to his social media accounts to give his fans and followers a glimpse into this special meeting.

SRK wrote, “Have decided to live by ‘New Rules’ and who better to learn them from but @dualipa herself!! What a charming and beautiful young lady....& her voice!! Wish her all my love for the concert Tonite. Dua if you can, try the steps I taught u on stage.”

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan with Dua Lipa

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan shares photos with Dua Lipa

Before reaching the venue to meet Shah Rukh Khan, the American singer was stuck in the city traffic jam. She took to Instagram to share a picture of the mayhem and wrote, “nothing like a Mumbai traffic jam."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dua Lipa shares photo from Mumbai traffic jam

Dua Lipa, along with Katy Perry and a few others, will perform at the DY Patil Stadium on November 16 as part of the OnePlus Music Festival.

Dua Lipa had earlier visited India in October last year. She recently shared a throwback photo from the trip and wrote, “In Jaipur last year being taught how to wear a saree. So happy to be in Mumbai today! See you all for the show!!!”

Ahead of Katy Perry's performance in Mumbai on Saturday, filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a star-studded bash for the international pop singer at his residence.

From Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan to Alia Bhatt, and from Shahid and Mira Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor, several celebrities from B-Town were present at the welcome party.

Karan's close friends Kajol and Gauri Khan were also present at the bash, which was held late on Thursday night and went on to the wee hours of Friday.

Post the party, many took to social media to welcome the "Firework" hitmaker. Several videos are also doing the rounds on the internet in which celebs can be seen having a chit-chat with Katy.

