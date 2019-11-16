Mira and Shahid leave Katy Perry surprised. And we wonder what KJo must have told her

Most of guests dressed up in stylish western outfits, raising the glamour quotient.

Ahead of Katy Perry's performance in Mumbai on Saturday, filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a star-studded bash for the international pop singer at his residence.

From Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan to Alia Bhatt, and from Shahid and Mira Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor, several celebrities from B-Town were present at the welcome party.

Karan's close friends Kajol and Gauri Khan were also present at the bash, which was held late on Thursday night and went on to the wee hours of Friday.

Most of guests dressed up in stylish western outfits, raising the glamour quotient.

Post the party, many took to social media to welcome the "Firework" hitmaker. Several videos are also doing the rounds on the internet in which celebs can be seen having a chit-chat with Katy.

One such video is of Katy Perry's in conversation with Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput.

In the said video, Karan Johar seems to be telling Katy a very interesting fact about Shahid and Mira. And it leaves Katy a little surprised, if not shocked.

What do you think these stars are discussing?

Meanwhile, of the many pictures that made it to Instagram, Aishwarya Rai's picture that she posted on Instagram, wishing her "more power" was too adorable.

So was Kiara Advani's Instagram Story in which she can be seen pouting with her.

"Katy Pout," Kiara captioned the image.

Katy wore a purple shimmery dress, while Aishwarya donned a black dress and accompanied it with a indo western jacket.

Ananya Panday too uploaded a picture with Katy in which they can be seen sharing smiles with each other.

"Hot and hot," she wrote along with the image.

Katy arrived in India on November 12. She even took to her Instagram to share the news of her arrival.

"They say every single cell of your body rejuvenates itself about every 7 years and it's been 7 years since I've been to India so let's just say a brand new me is ready to par-tay..."

Katy is set to perform at One Plus Music Festival on Saturday.