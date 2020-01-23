Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala remembers grandfather Sunil Dutt with 'priceless' throwback picture

Thursday, January 23, 2020
     
Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala took a walk down the memory lanes and remembered her grandfather Sunil Dutt with a throwback picture.

January 23, 2020
Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala was in her throwback Thursday feels as she remembered Grandfather Sunil Dutt with an old unseen picture. Trishala who has lived her life with her maternal grandparents in the US was very close to Sunil Dutt. Grandparents play a very important role in shaming one’s life and to live with the vacuum left behind after they leave is impossible to fill. Trishala shared the picture with a single word caption 'priceless', best suited for this adorable picture. In the picture, little Trishala could be seen playing in his beloved grandfather's arms.

Check out Trishala Dutt's Instagram post.

#priceless 📸 Dadaji 💓

This cute picture from Trishala evoked a reaction from her followers and even Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanyata reacted to this picture and commented with heart emoticons.

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's daughter from his first marriage with late actress Richa Sharma. Trishal spent most of her life in U.S. after her mother passed away due to cancer. Trishala often takes to her Instagram to share her emotions and feelings with her followers. She recently remembered her mother with a throwback picture.

📸 Mom #1979 #RIP 🧡

Trishala often shares her collection of unseen pictures with her Instagram followers

Trishala rarely makes an appearance in India and chooses to away from all the limelight in her happy private space. She also is known to be cordial terms with Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanyata and joins them on their family vacation trips  

Complete ❤️🙏🏻 #mybeautifulfamily

