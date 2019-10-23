Exclusive! Salman Khan’s dynamic entry to his shirtless scenes, unseen videos from Dabangg 3 trailer launch

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Unseen videos of Salman Khan from Dabangg 3 trailer launch

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan treated his fans with the trailer of his upcoming cop-drama Dabangg 3 today. The actor bounced back on the big screen with triple the action and fun with his character of Chulbul Pandey. At the trailer launch of the film, Salman Khan was present with his co-stars Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar. With his dynamic entry itself, Salman grabbed all the attention during the event. From spilling the details about the making of the film to answering questions about his marriage, he shared a good laugh with the media.

The actor entered the stage at the trailer launch amid huge applaud and cheers. Soon after taking over the stage, Salman Khan revealed that his brother Arbaaz was super nervous during the trailer launch of his previous cop-drama Dabangg 2. The host highlighted that Arbaaz looks very nervous, to which Salman Khan said, “During Dabangg 2, he was nervous, very nervous. Inka BP upar niche hota rehta tha.” Watch the video-

Salman Khan appeared to be in a very jovial mood as he interacted with the media. He even had a good laugh over a question put forward to him and said, “isse better sawaal mai aapko deta hoon iss waqt jisse mai bahot irritate hota hoon…ye sawaal chodiye aur ye puchio mujhse ki aap shadi kab karenge.” The audience burst out into laughter on hearing Salman and forced him to answer the million dollar question. Watch the video-

Salman Khan also spilled the beans about the making of the film. When asked about who dubbed the Tamil version of the film from director Prabhudeva, Salman interrupted and revealed that he dubbed for the Tamil version first but later someone else was asked to do it.

Salman said, “He is very good. I have heard a little bit of dubbing. So I was going to dub it & all the other languages too. I went to the dubbing studio to dub it. I said one line in Tamil. So the person who was dubbing said ‘Very good sir, okay.’ So I said one more? He’s like ‘No, no sir. Okay, okay, okay, okay…’ I thought this language is quite simple. Then he went to PrabhuDheva to check and he asked me, ‘Sir, in what language you dubbed?’ I said, sir your guy said okay, okay, okay. Now what do to? Dub again? He said ‘No sir, you are sounding like some foreign language only. I am not understanding it’. So we got a voice that was very close to mine in Tamil Telugu & Kannada.”

Watch Dabangg 3 trailer here-

Directed by Prabhudeva, the film marks the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee as Khushi. The film will hit the theaters on 20th December this year.

