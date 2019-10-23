Dabangg 3 Trailer Review: Salman Khan is back as Chulbul Pandey. Swagat Nahi Karoge?

Salman Khan is back to entertain his viewers as Chulbul Pandey. After leaving the fans excited with the character posters of the film, the makers released the trailer of the much-awaited cop drama. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film is set in two time zones- flashbacks and the present day. While Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee will be seen spreading her charm in the flashbacks, Sonakshi Sinha will be recreating her role as Rajjo in the present-day story.

Interestingly, Saiee has already impressed the viewers with her charming smile on the first poster of Dabangg 3. In the film, she will mark her debut as Khushi and will play the love interest of Salman Khan.

Talking about the trailer, Salman Khan has stood strong on the expectations of the viewers. The trailer can be called the perfect recipe of a blockbuster Bollywood film with peppy songs, funny hero who aces action scenes like a pro and two gorgeous ladies who add the pinch of romance to the story. The trailer starts with Salman's adorable love story with his wife Rajjo as they share sizzling chemistry through songs. Then enters Saiee as Chulbul recollects his old days and claims 'Koi Dabangg paida nahi hota, uske peeche ek kahani zarur hoti hai'. Then enters the villain, Sudeep Kiccha who brings chaos into the lovely world of Chulbul Pandey.

Watch Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 trailer-

Earlier, Salman Khan also introduced the villain of the film Kiccha Sudeep. He shared a poster featuring the South Indian superstar and wrote, “Villain jitna bada ho, usse bhidne mein utna hi mazaa aata hai. Introducing Sudeep Kiccha as Balli in 'Dabangg 3'.” Sudeep is the newest entry in the Dabangg franchise. Earlier, actor Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj played the role of a villain in Dabangg and Dabangg 2 respectively.

On the other hand, Mahesh Manjrekar, who was seen in Dabangg, will also be reprising his role in the film. Talking about his role, Mahesh earlier said, “I reprise my role of Haria. It’s a cameo which is there to establish Chulbul’s journey. I had one scene with Saiee and Salman, and it was wonderful to be in the same frame as my daughter. I felt proud and emotional.”

Dabangg 3 is Salman Khan’s second film with director Prabhudeva. The duo earlier worked in Wanted together. Next, they will be collaborating for Salman’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The superstar has already shared his first look from the film and it will hit the theaters on Eid 2020. Watch the teaser of the film here-

Also read:

Salman Khan's next 'Radhe' scheduled to roll on November 4

Salman Khan completes 31 years in Bollywood, shares adorable childhood picture to thank fans for their support

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page