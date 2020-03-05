Salman Khan urges fans to do 'namaste aur salaam' amid Coronavirus scare

Salman Khan shares a piece of advice for fans

With 29 cases of coronavirus detected across the country, Bollywood too has started taking precautionary measures. Celebrities are also urging their fans to be safe and step outside the house with the utmost care. After Anupam Kher asked his followers to greet each other by saying namaste rather than exchanging hugs and shaking hands, Salman Khan also shared his photo requesting fans to do namaste or salaam.

The Dabangg actor asked his fans and followers to stick to their culture and roots in this period of panic. ''Namashkaar ... hamari sabhyata mein namaste aur salaam hai! Jab #coronavirus Khatam ho jaye tab Haath milao aur gale lago....,'' Salman captioned the photo wherein he can be seen lost in deep thoughts while striking a namaste pose. The superstar is seen flaunting his chiseled physique in this bare-body picture.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone called off her visit at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week due to coronavirus scare the coronavirus outbreak.

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who is shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Lucknow and will move to Mumbai next, said the team is choosing its outdoor locales with extreme care. "We are surely keeping the coronavirus scare in mind while deciding the places we shouldn't visit. Even on the sets (in India), we are taking precautions... like people are wearing masks, using sanitisers and not shaking hands," Bazmee told PTI.

With new cases of coronavirus being detected every day, the government announced on Wednesday that all passengers arriving in India would have to undergo thermal screening at international airports and sea-ports.