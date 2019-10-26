Image Source : INSTAGRAM Box Office Report: Saand Ki Aankh and Made In China have dull start

On Friday, October 25th, three films hit the screens – Housefull 4, Saand Ki Aankh and Made In China. While Akshay Kumar’s comedy drama opened at the box office with a bang, the other two films had a dull start. Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh is based on the real-life story of two women who realized their passion for shooting at an elderly age and earned a name for themselves. They are Prakashi Tomar and her sister Chandro Tomar.

On the other hand, Made In China features Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy. The film is about an entrepreneur who wants to make it big in life. Both films have received good reviews and it is said that they are rich in content but when it comes to bringing viewers to the theaters, both have failed.

Saand Ki Aankh has earned Rs 50,00,000 approx and Made In China has earned approx. Rs 1 cr on its opening day.

Talking about the film that impacted their business, Housefull 4 had an Diwali Dhamaka as the film earned Rs 19 cr on the first day. While the business was slow in the evening due to festivities, the multi0starrer film managed to earn big numbers,

Earlier, films like Shivaay, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Krrish 3 had a good start when they released during Diwali. Now it would be interesting to see how these three film hold up when Monday comes.

