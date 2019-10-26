Housefull 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Its Happy Diwali for Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon's film

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 earns Rs 19 cr on opening day

Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer comedy-drama Housefull 4 shone brightly on the box office on its opening day. The film had been in the limelight ever since tits shoot began and attracted more eyeballs when it got surrounded by controversies. Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 marks the comeback of Akshay Kumar in comedy genre as he was seen in nationalistic films like Gold, Mission Mangal and Kesari. Fans were very excited to watch Akshay recreate the Housefull magic and they have surely showered love on him. On the opening day, Housefull 4 has earned approx. Rs 19 crore.

According to the Bollywood trade analysts, the film was expected to do business between Rs 15-20 cr on its first day and it did. Housefull 4 has released on around 3900 screens and the shows after 4 pm experienced less footfall due to festivities. Or else, the film would have crossed Rs 20 cr mark on its Day 1.

Housefull 4 has released alongside two more films- Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy’s Made In China and Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh. These two films have not affected the box office of the Akshay Kumar’s entertainer but have definitely impacted when it comes to screen count. Both films have also received good reviews and critical acclaim.

