Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Bhatt's old interview describing love goes viral

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA_CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Bhatt's old interview describing about love goes viral

Rhea Chakraborty has been in the headlines lately regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide. The actress had filed a petition in Supreme Court earlier this month seeking transfer of her FIR filed by Sushant's father KK Singh against her to Mumbai from Patna. Singh has alleged that Rhea compelled Sushant to feel depressed and has accused her of abetment to suicide. Today, the Supreme Court will likely issue the judgment regarding her case. During the last few days, many old videos of Rhea Chakraborty have gone viral on the internet in which she is seen talking about her wishlist as well as about love. Recently, another video surfaced the internet in which the actress is seen promoting her film Jalebi along with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and the two talk about how their definition of love has changed.

In the interview with Good Times, Rhea Chakraborty is seen talking about how the idea of love has evolved for her. She claims that after shooting for the film Jalebi, she has a different definition of love. She says, "I think a lot has changed post shooting this film. My definition of love was something else. It was what it is for everybody. Like going on a date, like doing those romantic things and this and that and then getting done with it. Then getting to a point after year and half where you want to kill each other and change each other. The whole circle."

She adds, "But now I think it is really different. I think I have a very different perspective of love, it's more evolved, it's more deep, it's more real, it's more raw and that also means I am possibly going to stay single for the rest of my life."

In 2018, Rhea and Mahesh Bhatt's pictures went viral in which they were seen hugging and getting close. The photos sparked controversy and were shared by Rhea herself on Bhatt's 70th birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my Buddha @maheshfilm. Sir , this is us - you held me with love , you showed me love , and you have unclipped my wings forever , you are the "heart hitting " fire that ignites every soul it comes by ! Words fail me I love you."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty and Mahesh Bhatt

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty and Mahesh Bhatt

Earlier, another video of Rhea Chakraborty sharing what all she wants to buy in future went viral. In an old interview with an entertainment portal, she claims that she wants to buy her own island and a private jet in the future. She also says that she loves hotels and wants to own one. She said, "The bad stuff is that I want to buy an Island, a private jet and I want to buy a hotel."

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned twice by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with money laundering case in Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation. ED had also seized the actress, her brother and her father's mobile phones and other gadgets to investigate the calls and messages sent to the late actor.

