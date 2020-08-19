Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE: Supreme Court likely to issue judgement on Rhea Chakraborty's plea today

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Updates

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case likely to get a decision from the Supreme Court today regarding Rhea Chakraborty's plea at 11 am. The actress had filed a plea seeking transfer of the case filed in connection with the late actor's death from Patna to Mumbai after his father KK Singh filed an FIR against her, accusing her of abetment to suicide. Justice Hrishikesh Roy will pronounce the verdict today. Sushant's family has been demanding CBI probe in the matter for many days and had even organised a global prayer meet seeking support from fans and well-wishers of the actor to join hands in the battle for Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Bihar government in its submission to the apex court earlier said, "It is apparent that it is on account of political pressure in the State of Maharashtra that neither the FIR has been registered by the Mumbai Police nor did they extend any cooperation to Bihar Police in discharging their obligation to conduct investigation expeditiously."

On the other hand, Rhea in her written submissions had told the Supreme Court that the Patna FIR could at best be regarded as a zero FIR and should be transferred to Mumbai police and insisted that Rajput's father has made baseless allegations against her. "A plain reading of the subject FIR is clearly indicative of the fact that no such consequence of such alleged act has ensued within the State of Bihar.

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also requested for early SC decision in the death case and tweeted on Tuesday, "Requesting for an early decision from the Supreme Court, we have been very hopeful and have been patiently waiting. Every minute of delay is causing pain and heartbreak. "

Requesting for an early decision from the Supreme Court, we have been very hopeful and have been patiently waiting. Every minute of delay is causing pain and heartbreak. #CBIForSSR — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 18, 2020

