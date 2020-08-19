SC VERDICT IN 5 POINTS | CBI takes over Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Image Source : FILE IMAGE CBI investigation ordered into Sushant Singh Rajput death case | 5 IMPORTANT POINTS BY SC

The Supreme Court today said the CBI will investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The court also said the FIR registered in Bihar based on the complaint filed by Sushant Singh's father was correct. Rhea Chakraborty had asked the Supreme Court to transfer the FIR from Patna to Mumbai. Here are the important points of the judgement

Supreme Court directed CBI to investigate into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput

SC asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to CBI.

Bihar govt was competent to request CBI for transfer of investigation: SC

FIR registered at Patna was correct and lawful: SC

State of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order: SC

Justice Hrishikesh Roy said the CBI will be competent to probe not only Patna FIR but any other FIR in connection with the case. The top court noted that the Mumbai Police have registered only an accidental death report in connection with Rajput's death, therefore it have limited investigation powers, whereas the case registered by Bihar Police is a full fledged FIR which has been already referred to CBI.

The top ensured that there was no confusion about CBI being sole authority to investigate the mystery behind Rajput's death and no other state police could interfere with it. The apex court order came on a plea by Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai.

The apex court emphasized that the probe into the case has been ordered by the court and Maharashtra government must comply and assist.

The CBI is also free to register a fresh case, if required, added the top court.

