CBI FOR SUSHANT: Akshay Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Anupam Kher and others laud SC verdict

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNT CBI takes over Sushant Death Case: Anupam Kher, Ankita Lokhande, Shweta Singh and others laud the verdict

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has finally taken over Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after Supreme Court's verdict on Wednesday. The apex court said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct. TIt also stated that any other FIR registered in connection with the late actor's death will also be investigated by the CBI.

Reacting to the verdict, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh said, "We hope that we should get justice very soon. The family is very happy with the verdict. This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. SC ruled on all points in our favour. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct"

Sushant's family has been demanding CBI probe in the actor's mysterious suicide for many days. They had also organized a global prayer meet to seek justice for Sushant. As the verdict came in family favor, the actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter and wrote, "Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver" In another tweet, she wrote, "There we go!! Finally!! CBI for SSR!! #CBITakesOver"

Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020

There we go!! Finally!! CBI for SSR!! #CBITakesOver — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020

Sushant's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also lauded the verdict and tweeted, "Justice is the truth in action...Truth wins .... #1ststeptossrjustice" Producer Ekta Kapoor also shared a post.

Justice is the truth in action 🙏🏻

Truth wins .... #1ststeptossrjustice pic.twitter.com/2CKgoWCYIL — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 19, 2020

Even though this is not a fund started by me, but started by Zee and is a needed one at that, I am always with Zee for any other mental awareness fund that they want to do, but on this one I would like to respectfully dissociate myself. #SSR Hope the truth prevails. pic.twitter.com/XGjiVEUZ1t — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) August 19, 2020

Bollywood actors likeAkshay Kumar and Anupam Kher also hailed the Supreme Court's verdict of CBI taking over Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Kher tweeted, "The ball is in the court... literally !!! #CBIForSSR" Akshay Kumar wrote, "SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail"

SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail 🙏🏻 #Prayers — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 19, 2020

Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING

Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING 👏👏👏#CBITakesOver — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 19, 2020

