Rajkummar Rao to step into Dharmendra’s shoes for Chupke Chupke remake

Rajkummar Rao is set to step into the shoes of veteran actor Dharmendra for his next film -- a remake of 1975 classic Chupke Chupke. The Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s film is being remade -- with the same name. And Rajkummar Rao will be headlining the star cast.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the makers did not have the rights to the original title of the film and Manish Goswami had reportedly registered Chupke Chupke for his production house.

"However, when Bhushan’s company approached him, he immediately issued a No Objection letter to the Film and Television Producers Guild of India as he didn’t have a suitable script ready," the report added.

Rajkummar Rao had earlier shared he would be doing the film in April. He had said, "It's a big responsibility to step into his (Dharmendra’s) shoes. The scripting is underway now. We know that we can’t match Hrishida’s standard, but we will try to put our best foot forward.”

The original Chupke Chupke starred Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Asrani, Jaya Bachchan and Om Prakash among others. The makers have not yet announced who will be portraying the role of Amitabh Bachchan and others in the new version.

Filmmaker Umesh Shukla had earlier planned to remake the film with Paresh Rawal stepping into the shoes of Om Prakash but things never materialised. Umesh then said, “We have made many changes in the script. It’s not a remake; it is an adaptation of Chupke Chupke. Writer Sajid and Farhad have written the script and the film is in its final draft stage. It’s a fun-filled film. Once we finish the script, we will finalise the other actors as well. So far, we have only finalised Paresh Rawal, who will play Om Prakash’s role.”

