Priyanka Chopra enjoys Daulat Ki Chaat while shooting for The White Tiger, courtesy Rajkummar Rao

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Delhi shooting for her upcoming film The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao.

November 06, 2019
priyanka chopra

Priyanka Chopra enjoys her cash-filled 'Daulat Ki Chaat'

Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently in Delhi shooting for her upcoming film The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. Looks like the actress is making the most of her Delhi visit this time. The actress took to her Instagram to share a picture where is seen gazing at her first 'Cash' filled dessert. Priyanka decided to satisfy her taste buds with world-famous ‘Daulat ki chaat’.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "Cash in my dessert. Now that’s a first #daulatkichaat  #onlyinindia #delhistories #setlife #thewhitetiger @rajkummar_rao"

In another Instagram post, Priyanka had shared a picture wearing a mask expressing her concern over Delhi's pollution problem. The actress' picture did not go down well with some internet users who trolled Priyanka for being a smoker. Some also reminded Priyanka of her lavish wedding where firecrackers were used. 

On the work front, Priyanka's The White Tiger will be her first collaboration with the actor. The White Tiger which is based on Aravind Adiga's book with the same name will be released on OTT platform Netflix.

