R Madhavan can't stop praising Hrithik Roshan after visiting Vikram Vedha sets, says 'He will rule the world'

Actor R Madhavan who starred in the original action-thriller Vikram Vedha in 2017 recently visited the set of the Hindi version of the film which features Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan. Madhavan took to Twitter and expressed his excitement and said that he was totally blown away by how the film is progressing. He also complimented Hrithik Roshan and said that he is going to 'rule the world.'

"Totally Blown with what you guys have done in terms of the mounting of this film.. @iHrithik looks like he is going to rule the World.. what an attitude and look man . Phew .. This one has “historic” & “ legendary” written all over it bro," he tweeted along with a picture from the sets of ‘Vikram Vedha’, posing with the team.

The Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha will bring together Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan to share screen space after 19 years since Na Tum Jaano Na Hum. Written and directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, who also directed the Tamil action thriller starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.

Produced by Neeraj Pandey under his company Friday Filmworks in association with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not Studios film's shooting announcement was shared on the official Instagram handle of Y Not Studios. "It begins! #VikramVedha," a post read on Y Not Studios' social media page.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is also gearing up for his upcoming flick, Fighter with Deepika Padukone. The film is being touted as the country's first-ever aerial action drama. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan has magnum-opus Adipurush, wherein he will essay the role of Ravana.

