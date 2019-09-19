Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ birthday wish for sister-in-law Danielle is too cute for words

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra shared the most adorable birthday wish for her sister-in-law Danielle Jonas on her Instagram. The actress wrote, “Happy birthday to this amazing woman. Very happy to call you family.” On the other hand, her husband Nick Jonas also showered love on Danielle by sharing a picture on Instagram. He wrote, “Happiest of birthdays to my sister @daniellejonas love you!”.

For the unversed, Danielle is Nick Jonas’ eldest brother Kevin’s wife. The American singer surprised his wife with a birthday party and presented a cute little dog to her for her birthday. He shared a picture with Danielle from their Chasing Happiness premiere and wrote, “You light up my life every minute of every day! I hope today I can make sure you know how much you are loved and cared about! I love you always and forever baby. Happy birthday!”

Earlier, Danielle had also wished PeeCee on her birthday and shared some special moments that they spent with their family. Here are a few more pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her husband Nick Jonas’ birthday on September 16th. The actress surprised him with a football match in Chicago and later presented a rose to him while he was performing on stage with his brothers. Their video of kissing and celebrating has gone viral on the internet. Fans can’t stop gushing over the cute chemistry this couple has. Check out the video here-

On the professional front, PeeCee will be making her comeback in Bollywood with the film The Sky Is Pink. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. It will hit the screens on October 11. On the other hand, Nick Jonas is currently on his Happiness Begins Tour with brothers Joe and Kevin.

The Sky Is Pink - Official Trailer

