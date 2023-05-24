Priyanka Chopra burnt her high school pictures for THIS reason and she regrets it

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra burnt her high school pictures

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most prominent figures in the entertainment industry and she continues to make waves globally. The actress is currently riding high on success with a popular television series and a romantic comedy film currently playing in theatres. In a recent revelation, the Citadel actress shared that she had destroyed numerous pictures from her high school days, expressing regret for her actions and explaining the underlying reasons

During an interview with The Zoe Report, Priyanka Chopra talked about the fashion that existed back then, saying, "It was sort of like early 2000s and everyone had a bit of this but everything was like highlights and eyeliner and eye shadow and chain dresses and low waist jeans and thongs showing, and just so much was happening."

She added, "I kind of may have burned a lot of my high school pictures because of the reason which now I regret because I was writing a book and I was like I need pictures but I burnt a lot of those because it's just like 'What were you thinking?' so much of everything. Why? Just so unnecessary to do all the things."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was in the news after she made an appearance on Alexandra Cooper's podcast. Earlier, the podcast host had trolled PeeCee and called her a 'lesbian'. She even said that she is disgusted by the actress and her relationship with Nick Jonas. Not too long ago, in the old clip from 2020 of the podcast, Alexandra called Priyanka and Nick 'the most annoying couple'. The show was hosted by Alexandra and Sofia Franklyn who said that "I find them very unattractive like I want to punch them".

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan are seen in Love Again. This romantic comedy-drama was written and directed by James C. Strouse and serves as an English-language remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich, which was based on a novel by Sofie Cramer. The film premiered in the United States on May 5, 2023, and received mixed reviews.

