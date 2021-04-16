Image Source : TWITTER/POOJA BEDI Pooja Bedi issues clarification over latest tweet after netizens claim she showcasing her 'privilege'

On Thursday, actress Pooja Bedi took to her social media to share pictures and videos with her fiance Maneck Contractor from Goa. In the post, the diva was seen advocating that one should live without fear and had talked about the joys of being in Goa with the love of her life. Soon after she dropped the post on the internet, netizens called her out for showcasing her 'privilege' when the country is dealing with the second wave of coronavirus outbreak. They accused her of being insensitive and ignorant of the current situation when Goa itself has many Covid positive cases.

Pooja Bedi had written, "Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa . Free your mind #NoFear Life is meant to be lived.. not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away! If you died tomorrow after a year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be?" In the video, Pooja and Maneck can be seen riding a motorboat and she is also heard saying, "The joys of being in Goa."

Calling out Pooja Bedi over her tweet, one Twitter user said, "Goa is not healthy. It has the highest positivity rate in the country. I live here too and this type of irreverence and irresponsibility is why most locals hate non Goans who relocate. This is crazy bananas." Another commented, "No one is fearing or being caged. People are being cautious and careful. So should you."

After getting trolled, Pooja also issued a clarification over her latest post and said that she is not holidaying but lives in Goa. She said, "I (love) Goa!! There are SO many reasons to love Goa the outdoors The warmth of the locals The amazing food The sunshine & of course the fact that my health & wellness business is based in Goa @happysoulindia @goatourisminfo @goatourismtdg #happysoulmoment #happysoulwellness."

Pooja had also shared another video in which she can be heard saying, "Do you know what I love about Goa? It's the fresh air, it's the sunshine, it's the happiness, it's the openness, it's the beautiful beaches and the gorgeous setting suns." She gave her fans a glimpse of the pathway where she goes for morning and evening walks on the Vagator Beach.

Meanwhile, Since the beginning, Pooja Bedi has been telling her followers to stay positive during the Covid pandemic. She had said that 'out positivity is our immunity. Pooja Bedi is a daughter of Kabir Bedi and the late Protima Gupta. She made her debut in Bollywood with 1991 film Vishkanya and has acted in several films including Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and Lootere.