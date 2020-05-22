Image Source : TWITTER/POOJA BEDI Inside photos of Pooja Bedi's Goa home where she is quarantining with fiance Maneck Contractor

Actress Pooja Bedi has traveled from Mumbai to Goa with fiance Maneck Contractor and is quarantining there. The diva has been sharing many inside photos from her home in appreciation posts to people who supported her in the past few days. The actress faced the heat when she traveled to Goa during the lockdown. While many criticized her for not following rules, others supported her for getting back to her home. Through her recent posts, Pooja gave a sneak peek into her house located in Bardez in North Goa.

The photos show her artistic house with beautiful interiors. In the post, she wrote, "Happy to be back home in goa !! Thank you to all those who have been so supportive & welcoming! Home is where the heart is..Isnt it a tragedy that #Covid_19india has infected more minds than bodies???"

In another post, she gave a view of her sunkissed garden and wrote, "Paleface needs Sunshine!!! So glad to be back home in goa!!" She also shared a video in which she was seen talking about being positive during the tough times. She wrote, "our Positivity is your Immunity! Fearing #coronavirus is our downfall. It's time to change the game & not allow it to rob us of our lives, our jobs, our immunity or our humanity."

Pooja Bedi recently expressed her disappointment with the measures taken by the Goan authority to keep the quarantine facility and shared an inside video on Twitter. She revealed that the Goan quarantine facility wasn't sanitized properly and people world get infected by going there rather than protecting themselves.

Pooja Bedi said, "There’s a LOT of uproar about my driving to goa with my fiance who is goan! We went BY THE BOOK. Applied online 2 goa GOVT+ DCP mumbai/stopped at every checkpost/did covid test at GOA hospital & SPENT NIGHT in GOA QUARANTINE. Pl see video as 2 WHY I was upset about facility."

In the video, she gave a tour of the center and said, "It’s not that we expect comfort but just hygiene would be really, really appreciated. Forget sanitise, just look at the amount of dirt, fungus, mold… That means it is not sanitised, people are just coming in and out of here. Nothing is actually being cleaned at all. In facilities like these, where so many people are constantly coming, it’s more of a risk, I would say, to be in a facility like this than coming from a safe house and going to another safe house. It is much more of a risk getting contaminated in a place like this than a home that we come from."

