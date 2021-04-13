Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NUSHRRATT BHARUCCHA Nushrratt Bharuccha on how househelp prepared her for Ajeeb Daastaans

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha will be seen playing a househelp named Meenal in the upcoming anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans. The actress recalls how her own help at home helped her prepare for the role. "I started observing my own househelp to understand her mannerisms and characteristics. She was a great reference point for me and, unknowingly, helped me to get a deeper understanding of my character," the actress tells IANS.

Nushrratt took to her Instagram and shared a few glimpses of her character. She wrote, ""Twists in the story and twisted characters go hand in hand. #AjeebDaastaans premieres 16 April, only on Netflix."

"For three to four hours that she would come, she would make all of us at home happy and 'feel at home' with her fun banter. That is what I wanted my character to portray," she claimed.

The segment featuring Nushrratt is titled "Khilauna", and it stars Abhishek Banerjee and child star Inayat Verma in pivotal roles. "Khilauna" is directed by Raj Mehta, who shot to fame making the comedy "Good Newwz" in 2019. His segment in "Ajeeb Daastaans", however, comes with a dark twist.

Ajeeb Daastaans has four segments, with the other stories directed by Shashank Khaitan, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kayoze Irani. The anthology also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul and Tota oy Chowdhary. Each story will take the viewers on a journey where one would struggle with the moral dilemma of what's right and what's wrong, as the lines between them get blurred. Reportedly, Karan Johar's produced anthology was titled 'The Other' initially. Later, it was renamed 'Ajeeb Daastaans'.

"Meenal's story is that of an ordinary girl who is struggling to make ends meet, and provide for the best for herself and her sister. I could feel a similarity in Meenal's life and my househelp, who too works hard to provide for her son," Nushrratt says.

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared the teaser of Ajeeb Daastaans on Instagram. The 58-second teaser gives a glimpse of unusual and unexpected stories that delve into fractured relationships and unexplored spaces.

Dropping the teaser, Karan wrote, "It’s here... A collaborative effort, yet uniquely individual. Presenting #AjeebDaastaans with 4 exceptionally talented #DirectorsOfDharma, coming together to weave 4 individual stories that are stranger than reality itself. I can't wait to see how each one paints their canvas with their own shade of cinema and storytelling! Some stories take you places, but these 4 will take you somewhere you never thought you'd be. #AjeebDaastaans premieres 16 April, only on Netflix."

-with IANS inputs