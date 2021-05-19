Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan get first jab of Covid-19 vaccine, see pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIGNESH SHIVAN Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan

South superstar Nayanthara and her filmmaker boyfriend Vignesh Shivan have come forward encouraging all to get vaccinated. The duo got their first dose of Covid-19 vaccination at Kumaran Hospitals in Chennai and Vignesh shared photos of the couple on Instagram. In the pictures, the couple can be seen seated in a hospital as doctors vaccinate them. With the pictures, Vignesh wrote, “Please please get vaccinated. Stay safe, stay indoors. #thistooshallpass."

Nayanthara and Vignesh, get the jab at a time when several South stars and Bollywood celebrities are also getting vaccinated amid the ongoing deadly second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Recently, Nayanthara's Annaatthe co-star superstar Rajinikanth got vaccinated. His daughter Soundarya tweeted a photograph of the 70-year-old superstar getting the vaccine shot.

"Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine. Let us fight and win this war against Corona virus together #ThalaivarVaccinated #TogetherWeCan #MaskOn #StayHomeStaySafe," Soundarya wrote alongside her father's photograph on Twitter.

In the photo, Rajinikanth sits wearing a mask on his face as he gets the jab on his left arm. His daughter stands next to him. Take a look:

Coming back to Nayanthara and Vignesh, the actress will soon be seen in Rajinikanth starrer ‘Annaatthe’, Whereas, Vignesh is expected to get back to the shooting for his directorial film ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha and Nayanthara.