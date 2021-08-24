Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MILIND SOMAN Milind Soman completes his 8-day barefoot run at Statue of Unity

Actor-model and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman never forgets to work out. At 55, he continues to defy the laws of ageing. The actor has completed an eight-day barefoot run of 420 km at the Statue of Unity, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 182m-tall statue at the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadia, Gujarat. Milind started running on August 15 from the Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai, and finished it this past Sunday. His wife Ankita Konwar also joined him for 28 km of the distance.

Milind covered the distance by running close to 60 km per day. The fitness enthusiast braved heavy rainfall, flooded roads, harsh sun, and high fever to complete the run. He had hit the road after eight months for the run. In the past, Milind has been a part of various marathons.

His just-concluded run was to promote nationwide Fit India and Healthy India campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Recently, Milind took a stroll down memory lane and shared a then-and-now post. He posted a recent picture and a still from the 'Made In India' song, which was released 26 years ago. "26 years later... Time flies," he captioned the post, leaving social media users in awe of his physique.

On the professional front, Milind was last seen in the web series "Four More Shots Please!" as Dr Aamir Warsi. The series also featured Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J. and Maanvi Gagroo, with Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhooplalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri.

The actor has announced he'll be judging the second season of the reality show 'Supermodel Of The Year' with Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar.

