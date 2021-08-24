PIC: Richa Chadha shares awwdorable picture with 'soulmate' Ali Fazal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RICHA CHADHA Richa Chadha shares awwdorable picture with 'soulmate' Ali Fazal

Bollywood actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were to tie the knot. However, given the COVID situation, the couple had to postpone it. Ever since they confirmed their relationship, the duo makes sure to treat their fans to adorable pictures of them and surprise them with their funny social media banter. Richa knows how to balance love and comedy, as seen in her latest social media post with her "soulmate" Ali. The 'Madam Chief Minister' actor took to her Instagram on Tuesday and posted a beautiful picture with her beau Ali where the two could be seen posing in ethnic outfits.

Richa was seen donning a yellow lehenga while Ali sported a white, gold and red open style sherwani. In the picture, the couple looked love-struck, sharing a laugh together. Richa also penned a funny caption for the photo. "When you realise you are soulmates cuz you both LOLd together when the sofa made fart sounds," she wrote.

Richa and Ali planned to tie the knot in April last year, but they had to postpone their wedding due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. They have been dating for over four years. In February, they had applied for marriage registration at a court in Mumbai.

"Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. By process the window that is valid is for three months from the date that has been allotted. The couple are working towards an official registration in the last week of April, post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say is that it's a happy occasion and all the parties involved are elated," the spokesperson had said in a statement then.

Richa and Ali first shared screen space in 'Fukrey' (2013). Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Vishakha Singh and Priya Anand were also a part of the movie. The success of the film led makers to come up with its sequel in 2017. The third part of the film is currently in the pipeline.

In March 2021, Richa and Ali announced the launch of their production house Pushing Buttons Studios. Their first film as producers, 'Girls Will Be Girls', is all set to be directed by Suchi Talati.