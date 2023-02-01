Masaba Gupta pens note for 'gentle giant' Viv Richards, 'kind brain' stepdad Vivek Mehra

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HOUSEOFMASABA Masaba Gupta pens note for her parents

Fashion designer-actress Masaba Gupta surprised her fans when she suddenly shared her wedding pictures last week. She tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Mishra in an intimate ceremony that was attended by her father Vivian Richards, mother Neena Gupta and her step-father Vivek Mehra. Recently, the designer took to his Instagram to pen heart-warming notes for the three of them and expressed her gratitude for their support. She called her father - West Indies cricket legend Viv Richards 'gentle giant' and her mother Neena a 'lioness'.

The first picture shared by Masaba featured Neena Gupta sitting on a chair dressed in a cream and green colored saree. Masaba captioned the picture, "The sweetest thing. Thanks for raising me to be a LIONESS @neena_gupta." She then shared a picture of Mehra and wrote: "The gentle entrepreneur in me that you see is all courtesy this man. The kind brain and the most giving heart."

The ultimate photograph featured her father Vivian Richards smiling and posing for the shutterbugs. He looked dapper in a yellow and off-white shirt, paired with denims. "The eyes chico, they never lie. My fierce father, a gentle giant and I'm so glad I got not just your nose but also your shoulders to take on the world just like you did and emerge a fighter."

Soon after the weddong, Masaba also shared a beautiful family picture of her whole family together. She wrote, "For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family... Everything from here on is just bonus."

Talking about having her family together, Masaba told Vogue, "It meant a lot that my father flew down from the Caribbean. It's the first time in my life that my stepfather, my father, my mother, my mother-in-law, and my sister-in-law are all going to be in the same room celebrating together. For me, that's the biggest moment of my life, and I wanted that to be intimate."

Meanwhile, Masaba shared her first photos with Satyadeep Misra as husband and wife on Instagram and wrote, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!"

